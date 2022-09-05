Search

05 Sept 2022

'Avoid area' Laois Gardaí warn of Electric Picnic traffic delays

'Avoid area' Laois Gardaí warn of Electric Picnic traffic delays

Gardaí warn of Laois traffic delays as Electric Picnic ends

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

05 Sept 2022 9:32 AM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois motorists are urged to avoid the Stradbally area this Monday morning, September 5, as the huge exodus from Electric Picnic continues.

Laois Gardaí have issued advice to drivers on where to avoid, and ask the local public to have patience as there will be delays.

The Gardaí have a traffic plan in place for the festival traffic. 

It is the largest volume ever of festival goers, risen 15,000 to 70,000 this year, and while they were staggered going in over last Thursday and Friday, they can leave when they wish. 

More people than usual have travelled by car rather than by bus this year, while dedicated bus lanes are in place along some roads, adding to the pressure on other traffic getting through the area.

A senior Laois Garda told the Leinster Express what to expect.

'A bit of stability' - Electric Picnic promoter reveals plans for 2023 festival

Garda issue Electric Picnic warning to motorists in Laois as festival enters final hours

"It is going to be a very busy morning. Large volumes of traffic are moving on all routes out of Stradbally. There will be delays in Stradbally village and on the N80 road around Portlaoise, particularly at Bloomfield Cross.

"There is limited access to The Heath for cars because that area is dedicated to busses only. 

"We ask people to be patient and avoid the area, particularly through traffic. We thank the public for their cooperation over the past few days," the Garda spokesperson said.

Electric Picnic promoter Melvin Benn last week told the Leinster Express that while they upped the Thursday early entry tickets from 10,000 to 20,000 to ease traffic flows in, "we can't keep people against their will,". 

The Garda traffic plan is in place until 2pm or until the Electric Picnic traffic has left.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media