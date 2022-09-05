Caravan fire at Electric Picnic

A caravan has gone on fire at the Electric Picnic campsite in Stradbally.
A number of social media users shared images of the blaze online.
This video was shared on a Facebook page by user Steve Barber.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.