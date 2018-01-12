Spring into life early with workshop for kids in Abbeyleix

Spring is on the way and nature is slowly waking up from hibernation.

The staff at Heritage House in Abbeyleix want to celebrate this with an early spring workshop for children aged 7-12.

Join them in the grounds where you will follow a nature trail and learn about the plants, trees and animals that are preparing for the arrival of spring. You will also get to make you own birdhouse to attract a variety of birds to your own garden.

The workshop takes place on Saturday January 20 from 11am to 1pm

The cost is €5 per child and booking is essential so contact info@abbeyleixheritage.com or 057 8731653.

Part of this event is outdoors so please make sure that appropriate clothing is worn.