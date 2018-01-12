Bully-proof kids talk with Stella O'Malley in Laois school

A talk entitled "Bully-proof Kids" will be held at Mountrath Community School this month.

Parents and guardians are welcome to attend the talk with Stella O'Malley who is a psychotherapist, writer, best-selling author, public speaker and a parent with many years’ experience working as a mental health professional.

Much of Stella's counselling and teaching work is with parents and young people which is the basis of her two bestselling books 'Cotton Wool Kids', and 'Bully-Proof Kids'.

Stella writes extensively about mental health issues for a range of Irish newspapers and other print and broadcast media.

One of the leading voices on what is influencing children’s behaviour in Ireland today, Stella gives public talks and lectures on a range of topics for organisations nationwide and lectures on Cognitive Behavioural Therapy and Mindfulness for Laois Offaly ETB.

Go along to this interesting talk at 7pm on January 23.

Read more: Outrage at illegal dumping right under 'no dumping' sign at Laois wood.