Development plan set to be drawn up for Killenard near Portarlington

Plans are underway that will see the development of a plan for a Laois village that grew rapidly during the Celtic Tiger.

A public meeting is to take place at the end of January to discuss the drawing up of a sustainable community development plan for Killenard near Portarlington in north east Laois.

There was delight in Killenard last October with news that the village was to get nearly €60,000 under the Town and Village Renewal scheme. The funding was earmarked for the over haul of a car park in the middle of the village.

The population of Killenard has grown rapidly in recent years with the building of hundreds of houses in the same period as the Heritage Hotel and Golf Resort opened.

The meeting will be held in the Community Centre on Wednesday, January 24 at 8pm.

All are welcome.