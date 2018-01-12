Get your walking shoes on for Operation Transformation in Laois

It's Operation Transformation time in Laois and Laois Sports Partnership has teamed up with local groups to get the county moving.

This Saturday, January 13 marks the first big day of events around the country in Operation Transformation 2018. Laois is no different with two 6km family friendly walks in Stradbally and Portarlington.

The SVT (Stradbally, Vicarstown, Timahoe) Sports Hub in association with Laois Sports Partnership for a programme of events commences on Saturday, January 13 at 11am with a 6km scenic walk through the Cosby Estate, Stradbally - the site of the Electric Picnic. Registration is at 10.30am.

Parking is available at the Old Boys School and entrance to Cosby Hall is via Main St. Tea and coffee will be provided after. For details Contact Majella on 086 0111722

Meanwhile, another Operation Transformation 6km walk is scheduled for the scenic Derryounce Lake near Portarlington. Hosted by the Port Trails Walking Group, registration gets underway at 10.30am at the Hawthorn pub on Patrick St.

Parking is available at the adjacent church and school grounds and there will be tea and coffee after for all the tired but refreshed walkers.

Contact Donie Molloy at 086 3288858 for details.

Also on Saturday morning the free Vicarstown Parkrun takes place from 9:30 am – 10:30 am.

Meanwhile, the SVT hub has also confirmed some of its other Operation Transformation schedule of events for 2018. These include:

Stradbally Activities: Walking Group Mondays at 7pm and Wednesdays 10.30am and 7pm. Running Group Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7pm.

Vicarstown Activities: Walking/Running Group Mondays at 7pm and Wednesdays at 7pm.

Timahoe Activities: Walking Group Mondays at 7pm and Wednesdays at 7pm. Running Group Tuesdays at 7.30pm and Thursdays at 7.15pm.

Vicarstown to Wooden Bridge Walk on Sunday, January 21. 3 hour walk (1.6km) and if you wish to opt for a shorter route, turnaround points will be highlighted along the way. Meeting at Creans at 11.45am. Led by John Scully Contact 085-1742251.

Family Walk at Oughaval Woods, Stradbally on Sunday, February 11 meeting at 11.45am in the car park. Led by Ann Simpson contact 086-8465876.

On Saturday, February 17 5k Parkrun in conjunction with Operation Transformation nationwide.

The SVT Community Sports HUB promotes all physical and sporting activities. It is a centre for information on the great activities and sports clubs already available in the area, as well as new and exciting activities and projects that will give all people of any age a chance to get active in any way they feel comfortable.