Portlaoise to have its first ever Pop Up Gaeltacht

In an exciting week for celebrating Irish culture, the first ever Pop Up Gaeltacht will take place in Portlaoise.

Just after St. Patrick's day, this is an opportunity for all of those, from the cainteoir dúchais to those with the cúpla focal who are interested in speaking Irish, to do so in a social setting. Is fearr Gaeilge bhriste ná Béarla cliste!

Tá fáilte roimh chách. There is an open invitation to all as this event is a Pop Up Gaeltacht event and not linked or confined to any other group or organisation.

The idea of the Pop Up Gaeltacht has been most successful elsewhere in the country and the Portlaoise organisers, Siobhán Uí Chuinn agus a hiníon Niamh, are hopeful that it will be a success here too.

Siobhan told the Leinster Express about why she has organised this event with her daughter Niamh.

"It is an ambitious project as the aim is to embed our native language into the lives of more local people and to highlight that the speaking of Irish is a natural occurrence.

"An bunaidhm atá i gceist le Pop Up Gaeltacht ná teach tábhairne nó áit ina bhfuil Béarla ann de ghnáth a líonadh le muintir na nGael agus go mbeadh an Ghaeilge mar theanga cumarsáide na hoíche. As this year is Bliain na Gaeilge 2018, there is a particular focus on community participation. Irish belongs to us all," she said.

Cuirfear fáilte Uí Cheallaigh roimh gach aon duine, idir óg agus aosta.

Is cuma más tosaitheoir nó cainteoir dúchais thú, gheobhaidh tú ait duit féin agus buailfidh tú le cairde, idir shean agus nua.

Ag tarraingt na Gaeil le chéile d’oíche thaitneamhach. Bígí linn!

The Pop Up Gaeltacht will be on Thursday evening in The Welcome Inn, Déardaoin 22 Márta ó 8 pm.

Vibrant St Patrick's Day parade planned in Mountmellick.

Gillian Treacy and Terence Lawlor are Grand Marshals for Portarlington St Patrick's Day parade.