St Patrick's Day cmmunity spirit in Laois towns and villages

Community spirit will be at the centre of many St Patrick's Day celebrations across in villages the county this weekend.

There will be three parades celebrating St Patrick in Vicarstown at 9am, Timahoe at 10am and Stradbally at 11am followed by St. Patrick’s Day Masses.

All clubs groups and associations are encouraged to meet up in their banners and colours and march around the village green to mass.

This is a special occasion for all to showcase the traditional community spirit.

The Rosenallis St. Patrick's Day parade starts from Johnsgrove at 3.30pm. The theme is ‘home is where the heart is’ and all clubs and organisations are encouraged to enter. Refreshments will be served in the community centre afterwards.

Spink GAA are hosting the parade in Spink and welcome all groups or individuals in the parish to take part. The parade will take place at 10.20am from Knock Church, followed by entertainment and refreshments in Knock Hall.

In Ballyroan there will be a great community parade after 9.30am Mass to the community centre.

In Graiguecullen, the parade will be led by the Killeshin Pipe Band and the Presentation School Band. The Parade begins at 11am and will travel to St Clare’s Church for 11.30am Mass.

The parade in Killeshin will assemble this year down at the new School Car Park at 9.20am. and will Parade to Holy Cross Church for 10am Mass.

Borris-in-Ossory will celebrate St Patrick’s Day with a Cabaret in Rosie O’Grady’s with music by Toss the Penny.

There will be a raffle and food on the night. Tickets are €5 available from all committee members and Rosie O’Grady’s.

All houses are asked to put out flags and all taking part are asked to bring banners and costumes.