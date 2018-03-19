Father and son retrace ancient pilgrimage from Wexford's Hook Head to Abbeyleix in Laois

As the clocks go forward on Sunday March 25, and Spring truly unfolds, Simon Rogers and his son John Rogers will be walking to honor and re-establish an old pilgrim path from Hook Head, Co Wexford to Blackhill Woods, Abbeyleix, Co Laois.

The pilgrimage starts at Hook Head on the Monday morning for Simon, Blackhill Woods Retreat, Abbeyleix, and John, a Kilkenny College student.

They start from the Wexford coast before crossing into Waterford to then walk the length of Co Kilkenny and finally on Friday into Co Laois and then to Blackhill Woods, Abbeyleix.

The ancient path is believed to date back beyond 2000-4000 BC when all our ancestors from far and wide travelled the Earth and congregated in Ireland to commune together and celebrate Ancient festivals that gave gratitude to Nature by honoring the Earth. It is believed that the path continues from Blackhill Woods to the Hill of Uisneach, the sacred seat of kings in Westmeath.

This is a journey of discovery to note, witness and share the markings left in the Earth that have survived thousands of years like the old Church in Templetown, Jerpoint Abbey, Kilkenny Castle, Dunmore Caves and Abbeyleix Bog to name a few obvious land marks along the way.

All Simon and John are asking is for your support and attention to share this unique journey with them through Facebook and Instagram on the Blackhill Woods pages.

Each day along the pilgrimage there will be regular posts and insights to share what is experienced and how it all unfolds. It truly is a fascinating journey of the discovery of a small part of Ancient Ireland that is lying silently amongst us in modern day life.

They say any support or information or even a quick “Hello” along the journey would be appreciated.

Simon and John will be looking for any help for vegan friendly food/ cafes on route or even somewhere to put their heads down for the night so any suggestions or offers will be fantastic. It is also envisaged that a group walk will be organised for the last 10km of the journey in Abbeyleix on Easter Saturday morning.

So all will be welcome to join them and check Facebook for more information!

If Simon and John are still walking and talking after this incredible journey they plan to continue the adventure by walking from Blackhill Woods to he Hill of Uisneach, another 90km, for the Festival of Fires held at the beginning of May!