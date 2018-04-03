'Message of Jesus in today's Ireland' is theme for Novena on Laois Carlow border

The Parish of Graiguecullen and Killeshin on the Laois Carlow border is inviting people to attend its upcoming annual Solemn Novena.

The Novena takes place in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen commencing on Monday, April 9 and will run for nine consecutive Monday nights until June 4.

The parish says the Novena provides us with an opportunity to pray together and support each other. Each person comes to the Novena with their own special intentions ranging from the routine pressures of life to the heart breaking.

There are petition boxes in our churches in Holy Cross, Killeshin and St Clare’s in Graiguecullen where people are invited to place their petition for prayers for their worries, illnesses and sufferings and each evening a selection of these petitions are read out at Mass.

Prayers are then offered up to Our Lady to give hope, courage and strength to all those in need of help to guide them through the difficult times in their lives.

This year the Novena will begin with the Rosary on Monday, April 9 at 7.10pm, followed by Mass at 7.30pm.

The music is led by Fr Liam Lawton and our Parish Youth Minister, Cathriona Kelly accompanied by our Parish choirs and the Poor Clare Sisters. Each night a guest speaker will share their own faith story.

The theme of this year’s Novena is “Witnessing the message of Jesus in the Ireland of today”.

The guest speakers are as follows:

9th April Dom Richard Purcell: Abbot of Mount Melleray Abbey

16th April Mgr. Eoin Thynne: Parish Priest of Mulhuddart, Dublin & former Army Chaplin (25 Years)

23rd April Katie Ascough: Iona Institute & former president of UCD Students - Union

30th April Rev Ruth Patterson: First woman ordained as Presbyterian Minister in Ireland also a Director of the Charity Restoration Ministries

07th May Fr. Bryan Shortall: OFM. Cap Parish Priest of Halston Street Church and Author of “Tired of all the Bad News”

14th May Fr. Richard Gibbons: Parish Priest of Knock

21st May Fr. Sean McDonagh: Columban Priest and Ecologist

28th May Maria Garvey: Former Leader of L’Arche in Ireland and founder of L’Arche in Belfast

4th June Andrea Begley: Winner of “The Voice UK” 2013