Architect Dermot Bannon could end up designing a Laois house with new Simon Community campaign

People in Laois who are in the market for an architect might be able to get Dermot Bannon on board thanks to his latest work with the Midlands Simon Community.

A spokesperson for the The Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland responded to a question on Twitter regarding Bannon's involvement with the Simon Open Door campaign which was announced today.

"Dermot has kindly agreed to do some slots for RIAI Simon Open Door that will be given away as a competition on @MarianRTE coming up to the campaign running 14-20 May."

RIAI Simon Open Door is live for bookings. Book a consultation with an Architect for a €90 donation. Every cent goes to the Simon Community. In the Midlands your money goes to Midlands Simon helping homeless in Laois, Offaly, Westmeath and Longford.

Simon Open Door is a partnership between the Simon Communities of Ireland has partnered and the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland(RIAI).

Anyone can sign up to Simon Open Door and in return for a €90 donation to the Simon Community, you will receive an hour long consultation with a certified RIAI Architect (in the Architect’s own office, unless otherwise stated).

All raised goes toward's the work of the Simon Communities of Ireland.