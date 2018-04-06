Laois 'I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here' fundraiser this weekend

An exciting fundraiser based on the hit TV show I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here will be held this weekend to raise funds for Killeshin FC.

The I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here fundraiser promises to be a great night’s entertainment as the club push on with their ambitious plans to develop their club facilities.

Some 16 local personalities are taking part, including Laois senior football captain Stephen Attride, and over 600 tickets have been sold for the event.

Will the participants be able to take on the bushtucker trials?

The event will take place in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel at 8pm.

