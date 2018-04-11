RTÉ Ear to the Ground presenter supports Laois crime prevention fundraising walk

RTÉ Ear to the Ground Presenter Helen Carroll will lead the annnual Woodenbridge Community Alert Blueway Walk this weekend.

The Kilkenny native follows in the footsteps of crime reporter and radio presenter Paul Williams who helped the community on one of its previous walks through scenic south Laois.

This 7 km trail which is part of the overall Erkina Blueway Project follows the River Erkina for 3km crosses the foot bridge over the River Goul traverses the scenic Curragh Wetlands where many species of migrant Birds make their home for the Winter.

The route then turns right to join the beautiful alluvial woodlands and follows the forest path of Bishopswood leading to the public road.

From here the trail continues by Dereen to the finish at Newtown Mill where refreshments will be held.On the evening a monster raffle will also be held with numerous prizes on offer.

All are invited to be part of this event which supports the Woodenbridge Community Alert CCTV Project plans for which are at an advanced stage.

The project has planning permission and paperwork complete. Installation will only go ahead after the issue of data controller is resolved by the authorities.

The walk takes place on Sunday, April 22 starting 2pm from the Woodenbridge with registration from 1.15pm.

For information contact 0872395357



