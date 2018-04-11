Rathdowney EasyRiders big reveal for 2018 this weekend

Rathdowney's EasyRiders meets this weekend to announce its cycle destination and chosen charity for 2018.

The launch night marks the 16th edition of the annual cycle which has raised large sums for charity for local and national charities in Laois.

The group organise fundraisers throughout the year to help fund their centrepiece cycle which takes place over the summer.

Last year's cycle and related events raised a massive €26,000. The main charity, Laura Lynn Foundation, was thrilled to receive €24,000 and a further €2,000 went to Scoil Bhride in Rathdowney.

A big contingent of EasyRiders cycled to Wexford town via Dungarvan last August.

The launch takes place on Saturday April 14, at 9pm in Iano’s Bar.

All are welcome to come along to sign up and discover this year’s destination and chosen charity. Support is always greatly appreciated.