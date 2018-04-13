First annual dog show set for Abbeyleix

Abbeyleix is set to play host to a dog show and the organisers hope it will become an annual event in the Laois town.

Scheduled to take place on the Mountrath Road in Daniel Cass’s field, there will be classes to suit all breeds.

Lurcher, whippet, terrier and hound show all feature along side a family fun pet dog show.

Apart from the dogs there will be food, trade stands, bouncy castles, face painting, raffles and more.

Admission is €5 per person and kids under 12 go free.

Entry to the show itself is €3 per class.

For more information contact 0871409366.

The event, which will also raised funds for St. Vincent De Paul, Abbeyleix, takes place on Sunday, April 22. Gates open at 10am.