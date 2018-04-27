HILL WALKING ALERT - the Slieve Bloom Walking Festival is about to begin

The Slieve Bloom Walking Festival one of Ireland’s oldest walking festivals, and is twenty four years running this year as it returns on May 5.

Over the years the dedicated walk leaders have taken walkers into the magical unspoilt landscape that is the Slieve Blooms. This festival is not just a walking festival for the serious walker but a special social event for people to meet, chat and enjoy the outdoors.

Walkers who come along and join for the festival weekend are offered free membership for weekend walks that take place all year round. Many of the walkers who enjoy it so much go back weekend after weekend. It’s a real opportunity to get out

and get active, make friends and have fun.

This year there is a choice of seven great walks ranging from easy woodland to more challenging treks in remote wilderness areas of the Slieve Blooms.

The festival gets under way with three walks departing from Kinnitty Community Centre on Saturday, May 5. There is a Grade A 13km walk to Glenafelly & Cumber Hill for experienced walkers, a Grade B 10km moderate walk to Carroll’s Hill, and also an

easygoing Grade C 6km Glinsk Castle Walk. Registration for these walks is at 10:15am.

There will be an after-walk BBQ in the Slieve Bloom Bar, Kinnitty from 4.30pm and music afterwards from 10.00pm for €5.

On Sunday, May 6 the walks start from Clonaslee Community Centre. There is a Grade A 10km walk through Two Rivers/Glendineoregan river valley, a Grade B 10km moderate walk from Glenbarrow trailhead and also a Grade C walk around the beautiful Brittas Lake. Registration at 10:15am.

Bank Holiday Monday features a Grade B 10km walk to Clashroe Beagh which again departs from Kinnitty Community Centre, but at the later time of 11:00am.

The fee is €8 per walk (accompanied children are free). If you wish to join the Slieve Bloom Walking Club and avail of guided walks every Sunday of the year then annual membership is €20 (single) or €30 (family).

For more details please visit slievebloom.ie or facebook.com/slievebloomoutdoors or phone 086 8210056

See programme on www.slievebloom.ie for details of all walks through the year.