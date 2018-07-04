Laois Walks Festival takes off showcasing best of the county in July

The 17th annual Laois Walks Festival is in full swing and people from all over the county are gathering for organised walks and fun family walks in the long evenings and at the weekend.

The good weather is complimenting the festival which sees a host of Laois walking locations showcased in well thought out routes across woodlands, bog, canal, mountain and scenic country roads.

Here are just some of the upcoming walks to join. Walks are €2 to take part in or €25 for a festival ticket. See the full programme below.

Friday, July 7 - 5km Family walk in Portlaoise. A gentle stroll around the streets of Portlaoise suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. To take part, meet at the Council offices 15 early. Walk starts at 7.30pm.

Step up the pace on Saturday, July 8 with a 10km walk around the Rock of Dunamasie/Dysart Wood, Portlaoise and take in the wonderful views. This walk starts at 2.30pm and will take 3 hours.

On Sunday, head out Portarlington way to the beautiful Derryounce Lakes. This Sunday stroll will involve covering 12km in 3 hours so bring your walking boots. Meet at the Hawthorn Inn carpark, walk begins at 2.30pm.

Moving into next week explore South Laois on Wednesday, July 11 with a 10km winding country walk in Luggacurran. Meet at the community centre for a 7.30pm start.

Discover Grantstown lake and countryside near Durrow and Cullahill with a 7km stroll on Thursday, July 12 starting at 7.30pm from the gates of the lake.

Other interesting walks to look out for over the rest of the month include the Gattabawn Loop on Sunday, July 15, Fossey Mountain in Timahoe on July 20, the Ridge of Capard in Rosenallis on Saturday, July 22 and a walk in Cullahill with panoramic views to finish out the festival on July 25.