Ticket information and opening hours for the National Ploughing Championships

These are the ticket details and opening times for the National Ploughing Championships which takes place from September 18 to September 20 this year at the site in Screggan near Tullamore.

* Ticket information: Adults - €20; Senior Citizens - €15 (ID will be required at the gate); Secondary School Students - €15 (rate of €10 applies on pre-orders of 10+ when purchased through school only). Tickets are day specific. Children under 12 go free once accompanied by an adult. College Students - €20 each.

* Opening Times: Exhibition Arena Opens: 9am - 6pm. Ploughing Competitions: 10.30am - 2.30pm; Entertainment Programme: 10am - 6pm; Fashion Shows: 11.30am/1.30pm/3.30pm

* The National Ploughing Championships is a child friendly event. Children under 12 go free when accompanied by an adult. The event offers picnic areas, a playground, baby changing & feeding facilities, Funfair and bandstand entertainment to cater for our younger visitors.