Halloween fun at the Monasterevin Peoples Market

There'll be plenty of Halloween fun in Monasterevin over the October Bank Holiday weekend should get along to the town's Community Centre for the Peoples Market.

The organisers promise fun for the kids with apple bobbing and dunking for monkey nuts and a competition with a cash prize of €25 for the best homemade Halloween costume.

This month's market features more than 25 Stalls and tables which feature a huge display of talent, tradition and creativity from the locality and surrounding areas. A huge range of home baking is on offer to go with your morning coffee or why not try the homemade soup and brown bread.

The market opens in the Kildare town from 10am to 2.30pm on Saturday, October 27.