Roll up, roll up for Ballylinan's Halloween fundraising craft fair

Ballylinan hosts a special Halloween craft fair this weekend that will help with the upkeep of the Old Primary School, which is also the venue for the seasonal event.

The organisers are expecting a good local turnout with many of the children from the local schools helping to promote the event.

Organiser Rosealeen Gleeson says there will be plenty of wonderful crafters exhibiting with sweets, baked items, crepes and refreshments available on the day. More than 40 registered crafters have already registered.

There is also a colouring competition for children with a prize for the winners.

Last year, Barrowhouse hosted a similar event but, due to space restrictions and location difficulties, the 2018 event takes place the Old Primary School in Ballylinan.

In recent years, the Old School was renovated and the building was re-purposed for events and meetings just like this.

All the funds raised from the crafters will go back to the community and go towards the upkeep and maintenance of the building.

Entry is free, while there is a €10 exhibitors charge. Exhibition registration via Eventbrite. More details on facebook.com/ballylinancf

The fair takes place on Sunday, October 28 from 12pm-2pm.