Catherine Fulvio to cook up a storm for Laois village in Abbeyleix

The people of Camross are inviting people from across Laois to a big night in Abbeyleix this week part of fundraising efforts for a community enhancement project.

The Camross Parish Development Association (CPDA) is hosting an evening with celebrity chef, Catherine Fulvio at the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel.

The event will also feature an artisan food and craft market featuring products from local producers.

The event is being organised to raise funds to develop a community park in the village at the foot of the Slieve Blooms.

The association has secured funding to develop the village of Camross.

The first stage of this development is to create the village park which will eventually incorporate a fully drained grass playing and recreation area. This playing area will incorporate a village walkway which will meander by the Little Delour River, opening windows into this special natural amenity.

To begin this project, local residents Hannah Dooley and Kathleen Kennedy turned the first sod to commence the works. They were assisted by Fr. Lalor, committee members and local children.

After a quick cup of tea, these busy ladies put the shovels aside and launched the group's Catherine Fulvio demonstration.

This fundraiser will provide necessary match funding for the project, which is a mandatory requirement for any grants secured under the Town and Village Renewal scheme and the Sports Capital Programme.

“CPDA are delighted to be hosting this evening which will also incorporate an Artisan Food and Craft market,” said a statement.

The craft fair gets underway at 6.30pm while the cookery demonstration commences at 8pm at the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel

Tickets for the event, which takes place on Thursday, October 25 are available from the listed committee members.

Local Link bus is available to bring peole from Camross on the night, book when purchasing your ticket.

Aidan Hynes 087 9825306, Tadhg Doran 087 9162730, Pakie Cuddy 087 2779671, Peter Dooley 087 7683016, Joe Conway 087 2212373, Marguerite Walsh 086 8886268, Johanna Steenkist 086 6012153