Biodiversity talks in Laois town that is a hub for nature

Abbeyleix is already a Heritage Town but it has a grown reputation as a hub for nurturing nature and biodiversity.

The latest project in this process takes place from January to April in the shape of a series of talks hosted by the Irish Wildlife Trust - Laois/Offaly Branch.

"We are delighted to have four great speakers coming to talk to us on a host of biodiversity topics early in 2019," says the branch.

The first talk takes place on Thursday, January 24 when the topic will be the black poplar in Ireland. Daniel Buckley will speak about 'the tree that lost its forest'.

On Thursday, February 28 Amanda Pedlow will focus on herons. She will focus on views past and present in a non-scientific approach.

Local wildlife and getting closer and getting the photograph is the subject of Kevin McCann's talk on Thursday, March 21.

On Thursday, April 25 the wildflowers of Laois - highlights from 16 years of plant surveying in Laois is the subject of a talk by Mark McCorry.

All talks will be held at Mueller & O'Connell Bakery, Abbeyleix 8 pm and free to attend. All are very welcome to come along.

The branch says the events are made possible by funding from LA21 grant money administered through Laois County Council's Environmental Awareness Office.

The organisers thank the funders and Richard from Mueller & O'Connell for hosting the talks.

For more info email iwtlaoisoffaly@gmail.com.