Laois people urged to help Cullohill realise ambitions by supporting big auction

People around Laois and Kilkenny are being urged to help a local community realise ambitious plans by supporting a monster auction.

This year’s Cullohill Community Centre Monster Auction is being run in conjunction with the local Handball Club as both groups embark on an ambitious development that will greatly enhance the facility. The new development is being supported by the Leader Programme.

The funds raised will go towards the refurbishment of parts of the former school building for community use such as the new active retired club. This will free up the hall to use more regularly, especially for sports.

The community is asking each household business to offer or donate good quality items such as firewood (or a tree), agricultural goods, toys, vouchers, household goods and furniture to be auctioned on the day.

The auction will be held on Sunday, January 27 at 1.30pm in Cullohill Community Centre.

Items can be dropped to the Community Centre on the afternoon of Saturday, January 26. We will also hold a Cake Sale on the day so we would be very grateful for your donations of cakes and home baking.

Please contact Vincent O’Sullivan on (087) 4168549, Tony McGuigan on (086) 8066725 or Noel Delaney on (087) 2456147 for further details. Many thanks for your support.