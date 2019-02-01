February marks the start of the Laois ploughing match season

There was a fantastic attendance at the recent Laois County Ploughing Association AGM with plenty of matters up for discussion. The most notable was a change to the top table.

After three years of service, Jim Greene from the Ratheniska announced that he was stepping down as Chairperson. After nominations from the floor a new Chairperson was elected from Ballylinan, John Paul Fenlon.

John Paul has been involved with Laois County Ploughing since he was 17 years of age and is no stranger to the committee as he spent fourteen years as secretary of the Association. Now he joins Ivan Mathews as secretary and Mick Fitzpatrick as treasurer to complete a top table that represents all parts of the county.

John Paul and the committee of Laois County Ploughing wish to welcome everyone who wants to be part of Laois Ploughing to come along to plough or get involved by helping out in the organising of the matches. The clubs are always looking for new members and if a new member wishes to plough they need to pay their membership at a meeting. For updates keep an eye on our Facebook page.

All of the Laois ploughing matches take place in February starting with Portlaoise and District on Saturday, February 2 in Ballyfin. The Ballylinan match takes place on Sunday, February 10 in Ballylinan while the Laois County match is fixed for Saturday, February 16, also in Ballylinan. Competition concludes with the South Laois match on Saturday, February 23 near Ballacolla. (For exact locations please keep an eye on our Facebook page.)

In the Senior Conventional Class Alan Davis, DJ McHugh, Padraig Brandon and Benny Greene will contest for County Champion.

In the Junior Conventional Class John Paul Fenlon, Pat Cooney, Donal Troy, Jim Greene, Denis Dooley and Tony Dunne will contest for County Champion.

In the Senior Reversible Class Patsy Condron, Jimmy Ryan, Karl Davis, Tom Cushen and Seamus Duggan will contest for County Champion.

Matches will also have vintage classes, an under 21 class, an under 28 class, a standard reversible class and a Farmerette class.

Laois County Ploughing would like to welcome everyone who wishes to plough or spectate to come along to the matches and take part in an enjoyable day out. Ploughmen and women young and old are all welcome on the day.