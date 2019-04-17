A thrilling year ahead for the 2019 Laois Rose

The new Laois Rose is certain to have an exciting year ahead with a guaranteed televised interview in the Rose Dome among the glamorous events this year.

It all starts on Good Friday night, April 19 in the glamorous new venue for Laois Rose Selection night, Castle Durrow.

The Laois Rose selection night is full of spirit, fun and style, and for the young women who have already met and forged friendships with each other, it will open doors to opportunities, new experiences and life-long friends.

The Laois Rose entrants will bravely take to the stage for interviews culmininating in the big announcement when we find out who will represent Laois at the Dome in Tralee 2019.

Our warmest welcome on the night is for our current Laois Rose Grainne Hogan. Grainne’s strength of character, her determination to excel in all her commitments as Laois Rose and her warmth and generosity of spirit has been fantastic.

The Roses will have an opportunity to do a party piece of their choice if they so wish.

All applicants will also be interviewed by a judging panel prior to Rose Selection night.

The young women have been meeting up together in recent weeks and attended lots of events from bowling to cocktails In Lilly’s Bar in Portlaoise, and even a spot of Bingo in St Mary’s Hall.

The MC on the night will be the charmingly funny Ollie Turner from Galway FM, who has a long affiliation with the Rose of Tralee.

Ollie is very experienced in interviewing the Roses and is looking forward to meeting them all on the night. Our Musical Director on the night will be none other than RTE’s very own Ollie Hennessy.

There will be prizes for ‘Best dressed Lady’, Best Dressed Man and ‘Best Banner’, as well as a raffle, and lots of nice prizes to be won.

For the lucky 2019 Laois Rose chosen on the night, it will be a life changing experience.

The girl who is chosen by our judges will walk away with an array of prizes including a selection of jewellery from lead sponsor of the Rose of Tralee International Festival Tipperary Crystal, and of course the coveted Laois sash to go on to represent Laois in the Dome in Tralee.

The road to the dome is an incredible journey where we will visit some of Ireland’s most famous and symbolic, historic sporting and tourism landmarks in Dublin, Kildare and Cork such as the K Club, Kilmainham Gaol,& Guinness Storehouse.

The Roses will be pampered by in The Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth for two nights in advance of the press photo call in RTE followed by their departure to the Kingdom of Kerry for eight days.

Roses from all over the world will descend in Tralee and experience the full extent of what the Rose of Tralee Festival is all about.

This unique celebration, to be held over ten days in Tralee, will offer the 32 Roses a wonderful experience together with a festival of fun for their families and friends.

A change in structure means half the number of Roses take part this year. Centres will now send a Rose only every second year, to ensure less stress and guaranteed televised interviews with Daithí for every Rose .

Steve Cronly, of the International Rose of Tralee Festival, will assist the girls through their rehearsals, individual judging, group judging followed by stage Interviews and entertainment.

The festival is about celebrating each and every one of our Rose applicants. They are the link to all Irish communities at home and abroad and our dearest wish is that our Roses and their families and friends treasure the experience.

We would like to extend our appreciation to all our local sponsors and of course our Main Sponsor Laois Shopping Centre and host sponsor Castle Durrow Country House Hotel.

Of Course none of this would be possible without the ongoing support of our media partner The Leinster Express.

We would invite any of you out there attending the Laois Rose to come along early as tickets are almost sold out and the night promises to be one to remember.

Tickets are €25 and will be available on the evening of Friday, April 19.

Doors open at 6.45pm and the show starts at 7.15pm sharp.