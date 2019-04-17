Meet the Laois Rose 2019 selection night judges

Three expert judges will bring their expertise to make the tough decision of crowning the Laois Rose 2019.

Denise O'Sullivan was the 1991 Rose of Tralee representing Cork and went on to travel all over the world during her reign. Now, she lives on the family farm in Douglas, Co Cork with her husband and five sons.

Sharon Preston is no stranger to the Laois Rose as she is the former chair of the Laois Rose Centre.

Sharon has worked with the Rose of Tralee for over a decade, from entering herself at aged 18, to running a centre and in most recent years judging counties around Ireland. Sharon works in her local primary school Portlaoise Educate Together as a Special Needs Assistant. She been in her job for 13 years and loves the variety of her day.

Bringing his expertise to the judging panel is Kevin Doyle, manager of Laois Shopping Centre.

The centre sponsors the Rose of Tralee festival every year, and is one of the highlights for Kevin and he really enjoys meeting the local contestants and of course supporting the Laois Rose throughout her campaign.

“Good luck to all in this year's selection,” he said.