Sponsors get right behind Laois Rose 2019

The sponsors for this year's Laois Rose have expressed their delight to be involved.

Shelly Stokes of Castle Durrow is delighted to host the selection event for the first time this Friday, April 19.

“Castle Durrow is delighted to have the honour of hosting this year's Laois Rose of Tralee .

“The Midlands Park Hotel has done a superb job in the last years and we are proud to take over from them .

“We have a very long tradition with the Rose of Tralee, hosting the gala lunch for the semi finals over many years,” she said.

Kieran Lillis of Lilly's Bar, Portlaoise said they are also delighted to be involved this year.

“Lilly’s Bar is delighted to be involved with the Laois Rose.

“The Trojan work that goes on behind the scenes from both the organisers and the candidates themselves deserves the support of the community, and we are happy to help out.

“The Rose of Tralee is a huge event in the Irish calendar and the selected Laois Rose will go on to represent our great county with distinction, just like all previous Laois Roses.

“Lilly’s Bar is over the moon to have two amazing women representing us in the competition this year. Best of luck to Seoda and Chloe!”

Kevin Doyle is manager of Laois Shopping Centre.

“We at Laois Shopping Centre are delighted to once again sponsor the Laois Rose.

“This family event, now it’s in 60th year celebrates Ireland, its counties and our international community of Irish abroad. This is something we are very proud to be associated with.

“We wish all the entrants the very best of luck and look forward to supporting the winning Laois Rose’s journey throughout the competition.”

Pat Somers, Editor Leinster Express said the paper was once again delighted to be media partner for this year's event.