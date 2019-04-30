Tastes of the World in Mountrath as part of the Big Hello

Growing diversity in Mountrath will be showcased through a multi-cultural food festival over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

The Mountrath Community Forum is organising the special Tastes of the World Festival as part of The Big Hello National Community Day Celebration.

"We want to show the wide range of cultural diversity in our community," say the organisers. "This will be a day for the whole community, local clubs will also be in attendance on the day".

The event takes place at the in the former Brigidine Convent on Sunday, May 5.