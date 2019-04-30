Laois community has an extra reason to celebrate on The Big Hello Community Day

The Big Hello National Community Day marks an added reason to celebrate in the Laois village of The Swan.

On Sunday, May 5 from 2.30 pm onwards The Swan Community Development Committee will host a free Community Day. The event marks the opening of a new local facility.

"We will officially open our new walking track, and this is a great opportunity for us all to get together," said the committee in a not to the community.

There will be entertainment and fun for all ages including and light refreshments will be available to all.

"We hope the sun shines and to see you all there," say the organisers.