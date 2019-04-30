Get your boots on for the Slieve Bloom Walking Festival in Laois and Offaly

Laois and Offaly waking fans want you to get off the beaten track and connect with nature this May Bank Holiday weekend and join them in the unspoilt and uncongested Slieve Bloom Mountains to enjoy a great choice of walking trails as part of their annual festival of walking.

The Slieve Bloom Walking Club organises an annual walking festival over the May Bank Holiday Weekend.

It is one of the oldest walking festivals in Ireland and 2019 marks the 25th year. The club says the festival offers a great range of walks of varying challenge over 4 days. Entertainment is also organised for the 3 nights of the Festival.

Festival details as follows:

Friday, May 3: Knockbarron Eco Walk meet at Kinnitty Community Centre at 7pm Grade C 5km Duration 1.5 hrs Leader John Scully.

Saturday, May 4: Meet at Clonaslee Community Centre for the following: Alpacas Brittas Lake (Family walk) at 10:45 Grade C 4km 2 hrs Leader: Hushabye Farm. Photography Walk/Stoneyman at 10:45 Grade C 5km 2 hrs Leader Paul Moore. Brittas Lake/Clonaslee Woodland at 10:30 Grade B 12km 4 hrs Leader John Scully. Glenkeen at 11am Grade B 10km 4-5 hrs Leader Richard Jack. Two Rivers/Glendinoregan at 10:45 A 10km 4 hrs Leader: Martin Broughan.

Sunday, May 5: Meet at Kinnity Community Centre for the following: 5th May Alpacas Kinnitty Woodland (Family walk) at 10:45 Grade C 4 km 2 hrs Leader: Hushabye Farm. A Geological Odyssey/Silver River at 10:30 A 10km 4-5 hrs Leader John Feehan. Clashroe Beagh at 10:30 Grade A 10km 4 hrs Leader Frank Bergin. Paul's Lane/Spink Mountain at 10:45 Grade B 10km 4 hrs Leader Sonja Cadogan. Kinnitty Forest Exploration at 12:30 Grade B 9km 3-4 hrs Leader Richard Jack.

Monday, May 6: Glenbarrow/Capard Woodlands meet at Glenbarrow Car Park at 11am Grade B 10km 4 hrs Leader Gerry Hanlon

