Killeshin people celebrate bi-centenary of their local church in Laois

The people of Killeshin have a special reason to celebrate on Sunday, May 5 this year as it coincides with the bi-centenary of the laying of the foundation stone of the local Holy Cross Church.

The annual Holy Cross Sodality Procession leaves from St Clare's Church Graiguecullen at 10.30am led by the Local Pipe Band.

It is the 106th year of this event and everyone is invited to walk the three-mile journey or a least join in along the way.

Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Denis Nulty Will celebrate 12 noon Mass assisted by Fr John Dunphy and Fr Donal Hogan after they have completed the walk.