Get behind a big fundraiser for ambitious Laois restoration project

Vintage tractor fans, bike enthusiasts, walkers and joggers are being urged to support the big project that aims to preserve the birthplace of a patriotic Irish and Australian Laois family for generations to come.

The Lalor House Restoration Project tractor car and bike run will take place this coming Sunday, May 5 in Raheen.

It will also feature a 6K fun run walk or jog and a family fun day with various stalls and side shows for all the family.

Registration for the 6k walk at takes place at 10 am and the walk commences at 11 am. Tractor, car and bike run registration is at 12 noon and commences at 1.30 pm.

Music and dancing that night in Eamon A’ Chnoic which will also feature a raffle all in aid of the Lalor House Restoration Fund part of Laois and Irish heritage.

The funds are being raised to support the restoration of the Lalor household which was the home play of the Lalor family. Members of the family played their parts in the fight for independence in Ireland and inspired Australian patriotism.