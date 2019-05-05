Public invited to meeting about developments at Emo Court in Laois

A public meeting to update Laois people about the upcoming opening of the first floor at Emo Court and other developments at the house and grounds takes place this week.

The Office of Public Works (OPW), which manages Emo Court, says the idea of the meeting is to inform the local community on developments at Emo and to hear from locals any thoughts or ideas they have.

In late 2018, Emo Court Rural Regeneration Development Fund Grant and this is being spent on the first floor of the house which will open on 26 May for the first time since the House was donated to the State 25 years ago.

"We will be showing the attendees development on this project to date and the works that are planned in later 2019 and in 2020," says the OPW.

A number of speakers are lined up for the event.

Dr Judith Hill, historian, will discuss the research project on the early history of the Dawson family who built Emo Court and the design of the building.

Valerie Cloonan, head gardener, will talk on the garden presentation.

Joanne Bannon, OPW, will discuss the collection on the ground floor which is getting a professional collection management care programme.

Kieran Owens will discuss the cultural programme for the season.

Mary Heffernan, OPW, will elaborate on the medium term plans in terms of further access to more of the house. She will also outline partnerships the OPW hopes to develop as well as future capital needs.

The meeting takes place on Tuesday, May 7 at 7.30pm in at the Music Room, Emo Court at 7.30 pm.