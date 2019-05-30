Forget Bloom, the Mountrath Cottage Market is the place to be

Forget Bloom and if you are thinking of going will then go on Sunday or Monday because Saturday marks the second birthday celebration of the Mountrath Cottage Market and the organisers want you the come along and enjoy the fare on offer.

The organisers believe it's a 'wonderful achievement' to be celebrating year two.

"We are so proud of, that we couldn't have come close to without the love and support of all our crew, family, friends, supports and followers!

"Thank you for supporting local every month and sharing in the unbelievably fun adventure with us," they say in a note to the community.

With an eclectic mix of stalls, over 20 in all, the marketers sell everything from a range of local foods, such as award-winning wholemeal bread, gluten-free bakes and savoury crackers, cupcakes, confectionary, sourdoughs, mouth-watering cakes, bakes, jams, chutneys and door decorations.

Also on offer are 'amazing' local crafts, such as handmade jewellery creations, elegant accessories, organic skincare and soy candles, handmade cards and personalised gifts, knitted goods, decorative upcycled furniture, decoupage goods, ceramics & textile creations, knitwear, traditional Mountmellick lace and designer rag dolls and soft toys.

Fare also includes framed watercolours, up-cycled treasures, “knitted food”, bespoke artwork, photography, wooden and copper crafts, beautiful wooden crafts and hand-crafted fairy doors, and much more.

The organisers also say they are lucky enough to have free range eggs, homegrown fruit, veg and plants for sale. There is a cool coffee van, crepe hut, and crazy chips, to keep every taste bud happy on the day.

Apart from all this, there is plenty of space to have a cuppa, hang out to meet friends and support our local market crew.

"Don't forget to join us on the day Saturday, June 1, from 10am - 1pm in The Macra Hall, Mountrath," say the organisers.