Blooming weekend in store at the Laois Garden Festival

Garden fans going through cold turkey after Bloom should be able to get plenty of relief at the Laois Garden Festival.

Front and centre of the event is the Buds and Blossoms Festival which is held in Spink GAA grounds on Sunday, June 9. This year the event takes place as part of a weekend featuring a host of other activities on the Laois Garden Trail.

Running successfully for the past three years, the Buds & Blossoms organisers have teamed up with the Laois Garden Trail to stage the weekend event which they hope will appeal to keen gardeners and all who just enjoy relaxing in beautiful surroundings.

Ballintubbert Gardens will be the venue for a picnic opportunity on Saturday with the public welcome to explore 14 acres of gardens. The gardens open on Saturday, June 8 from 12 noon till 5pm. It costs €10 per car or €5 per adult.

Clonohill Gardens will also be open on Saturday from 11 am – 6pm. A garden tour will be held at 2pm covering aspects of garden design and planting plans with challenging conditions. Please book in advance to avoid disappointment. Light refreshments will be available throughout the day.

Dove House Sensory Gardens will be open from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday.

Dunmore Country School features two courses on Saturday with Tanguy de Toulgoët. Polytunnel gardening is the subject of a morning course from 10am to 1pm. There'll be tea/coffee on arrival and a break around 11.30am with pancakes and brioche.

In the afternoon the school hosts a summer course with Tanguy from 2pm to 5pm. Fee for each course is €50

Fruitlawn Garden will open from 10 am to 5 pm for the festival. Guided tours of the garden throughout the day with Arthur Shackleton. Refreshments and rare plants will be on sale on the day.

Gash Gardens near Castletown is hosting a special event Saturday, June 8 with two walk-and-talk workshops on border design providing tips on plant associations and plants suitable for a variety of garden situations. The walks are led by Mary Keenan and will take place at 11.00am and 3.30pm. Normal entry fee of €5.00 applies.

The garden is open from 10am to 5pm. Light refreshments will be available throughout the day and the plant sales area stocks an interesting and unusual range of plants, mostly propagated from the garden.

Gortnalee Gardens features June Hazel demonstrate how these interesting features Living Willow features are created. Demonstrations at 11 am and 3.30 pm. The gardens will be open from 10 am to 5 pm on the day, Normal entry fee of €5 applies. Limited plant sales of plants from the garden available on the day.

Selous Lodge biodiversity garden will be open on Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm.

Emo Court, Castle Durrow and Heywood Gardens will be open for their usual hours during the Festival.

The weekend concludes on Sunday, June 9 when you'll get a chance to meet the gardeners at Buds & Blossoms and find out more about the Laois gardens.

