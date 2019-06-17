Camross comes together to make Laois Downs Syndrome Field of Dreams come true

The community of Camross in the Slieve Bloom Mountains has come together yet again launching its Van and Jeep Run 2019 to fundraise for the Laois Down Syndrome Field of Dreams project in Abbeyleix.

The event promising to be an all-star fun-packed family day where lots of entertainment for everyone is on the cards.

Speaking at the launch organiser Ger Hogan said, “It’s a great cause and we want to fundraise as much as we possibly can to help make the Field of Dreams a field of reality. It will be fantastic for the people who need it. The community came together here to discuss how we could help.

We decided on a van and jeep run. We had great success with the one that we did in 2017 for the Mountrath Red Cross for which we notified the Guinness Book of Records registering our attempt to at the longest cavalcade of light commercial vehicles on a 60 kilometre mountain run.

“We are waiting for confirmation on whether we hold the record or not but hopefully many more people from all over the country will take part in their jeeps and vans this year to help fundraise as much as we can for this wonderful and ambitious project.”

Also at the launch was the chairperson of Laois Down Syndrome Margaret Miron. “This is the second fundraiser that the small but wonderful community of Camross has done for us within the last 12 months. They did a tractor run last October and presented us with a cheque for €7,000. They are brilliant people. They are organising a truck run fundraiser for us in October too. All money that is raised in Laois stays in Laois for the benefit of the people in Laois.” she said.

Public relations officer for the Laois Down Syndrome Mick Gorman said that he is absolutely delighted that Camross would actually take on this fundraiser which he said will help so many people.

“We have worked with children of all ages for years and will be celebrating 25 years next year. Now, through the Field of Dreams project, we are looking to get adults with disabilities into employment through what will be a centre of excellence in Abbeyleix.

“We have joined up with a housing association that is in the early stages of planning around 28 homes for older people and those with disabilities which will be side by side with the Field of Dreams. We are hopeful that 12 of these homes will be allocated for people living alone,”

The big day takes place in in the village on Saturday, July 6.

The jamboree of events starts at 2pm with registration for a five kilometre run/walk with an entry fee of €10. Mixed doubles hurling games will take place in Camross GAA club grounds at Derrynasera starting at 4.30pm.

These games will feature All-Ireland Medallists along with some special guests. People can make donations at the entry gates to the grounds.

Registration for the Van and Jeep run is at 6pm and the entry fee is €20 per vehicle. The run will take off from the village at 7pm.

This will be followed by a free BBQ at the Camross Inn, a draw and an auction run by Padraig Hogan. Among the many items up for auction are signed GAA jerseys and a framed photograph of the highest bidders with their favourite stars. Other items being auctioned include loads of turf, firewood, gravel, steaks among a huge list of others. Music will be provided on the night by Kieran Scott.

More information and updates is available on Laois Field of Dreams on Facebook or by emailing gerhogan46@gmail.com.