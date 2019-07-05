Brand new free music festival set to entertain in Laois

An exciting line-up of cracking live music is coming to Laois very soon with free entry all weekend it is guaranteed to be good craic.

The Forge Festival in Portarlington is going to make for a great weekend out for all. This is the first weekend of its kind and it will take place on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14.

The Anvill Inn in Portarlington will play host to some top acts for the weekend starting from 4 pm on Saturday with Rubber Dinghy followed by No Limits and Toxic Twins.

Closing out the day will be the six piece The Cardinal Sins and resident DJ Peter McEvoy will be digging out some great tunes

on the night.

Music kicks off from 4:30 pm on Sunday with John Tobin followed by The Writers Block - Singer songwriters competition at 6 pm - Play a song each on the day and be in with the chance to win €100.

Local music hero's Transmitter will finish out the weekend in style from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Finger Food served all weekend!