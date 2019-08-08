Preparations underway for Laois Vintage run for Laois Hospice

Preparations are underway for the Laois Vintage sponsored road run, in aid of the Laois Hospice Foundation.

This year's 2019 car run will visit Lough Boora Discovery Park, in Co Offaly. It’s renowned for its unique flora and wildlife, innovative works of art in their Sculpture Park and it is interesting and creative.

Noelle Graham of Laois Vintage said the event is a huge success year after year and has big fundraising goals.

"This, the premier of vintage road runs, was founded in 1996 and this year while celebrating 24 years of fundraising Laois Vintage Limited has raised and donated €927,301 to the Laois Hospice Foundation.

"Next year, 2020, we will be celebrating our 25th anniversary, and it is our desired wish to achieve the 1 million mark.

"None the less, we are always mindful of the fact that without the help and dedication of our very numerous vintage enthusiasts, bucket collectors, and sponsors, who year after year give so generously of their time and money, this outstanding result could not have been achieved," she said.

The road run was launched on Friday, July 19 at the Gandon Inn Hotel, Emo. This year’s sponsored road run takes place on Saturday, August 17 from Treacy’s Restaurant and Bar, The Heath, kicking off at 10 am.

Tractor enthusiasts can enjoy a shorter and more leisurely drive, taking in Abbeyleix, with an official stop off Whelan’s Pub, Ballyroan, for light refreshments.

All vehicles will return to Treacys, between 3.30pm and 4pm where complimentary meals hosted by the Treacy family, will be served. Commemorative plaques will also be distributed to each participant.

“As always, we like to assure our sponsors and supporters that all monies raised by Laois Vintage Ltd. will be donated directly to Laois Hospice, and members of the public who give so generously can also be confident that each and every donation received will go solely and exclusively to Laois Hospice care.

“Anyone having not joined us in the past, or having not received an Entry Form, are always very welcome to join us, however, a donation on the day towards Laois Hospice will be appreciated,” Noelle added.