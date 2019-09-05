Something for all the family at the Knock Threshing Festival in Laois

Next weekend promises lots of entertainment in for threshing and vintage fans at the Knock Threshing Festival in Laois.

Now in its seventh year, the festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday, September 7 - 8.

Sunday features a vintage road run leaving Scullys Ballyroan at 4pm.

Registration from 3pm.

There will be a Cock N' Bull auction, steam engines and music in Headens Pub Spink afterwards.

Threshing is the centrepiece of Sunday. The event takes place in Josie's Farm beside Knock NS from 12-6pm. There will be lots of fun for all the family.

The organisers say the festival has been successful every year in fundraising for local needs. This year a donation from the profits will be go to Parish Funds and Knock NS.

Sponsorship or donations of prizes for the Wheel of Fortune and/or items for the Saturday night auction would be very much appreciated. Items in good condition for the Bric-a-Brac stall are also welcome. Contact: 086 8069840.

Follow the festival on Facebook, 'Knock Vintage Club' or contact 087-2619151 or 087-8141682 for further information.

The organisers are looking forward to your support.