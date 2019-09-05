Taste sweet Shanahoe this September

Remember Taste of Shanahoe which was cancelled earlier this summer due to the Laois versus Dublin hurling match.

Well, it has been rescheduled to Sunday, September 8 from 2-5pm. The organisers are hoping it will replicate the success of the Laois hurlers.

The day features commercial, social, cultural and sporting exhibits. There will be a big raffle with lots of prizes. Enjoy lots of other entertainment and a cuppa.

The event is hosted by the Shanahoe Community Hall committee.

Come along to see what your community has to offer.

Further information email shanahoeparishhall@gmail.com or contact any of the hall committee members: Sonia 087 6478038, Padraig 087 967 0093, Michelle 0861710643, Deirdre 086 3865574. Also on facebook.