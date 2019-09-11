Vintage weekend in store at the Ballyfin's threshing festival

Steam threshing fans should make their way in Laois at the end of September for the annual Ballyfin and Veteran's Club Steam Threshing Festival.

The festival gets underway on Saturday, September 28 at 5pm when the steam engine and mill arrives at The Deadmans Inn, Ballyfin. Music on the night follows the arrival.

Threshing starts on Sunday, September 29 at 12 pm. The day also features vintage tractors, cars, machinery, bouncing castle, stalls, music, raffles and more. Admission for adults is €5 while under 12s free.

Proceeds raised on the day will go to support local charities.

For queries or information on the Ballyfin Vintage & Veteran Club, please call Pat O’Connor at 087-7824481.