Young people invited to find out about Foróige at open night in Laois community

Ratheniska Foróige Club will be having an information night for potential members and their parent/guardians.

Any young person interested in joining must be accompanied by their parent/guardian on the night where they will get to experience some of what Foróige has to offer.

Membership is open to young people aged 12yrs+ and who are in secondary school.

The information night takes place on Friday, October 4 from 7.30pm to 8.30pm in St Aongus Hall, Ratheniska.

For more information contact club leaders Caitriona Fingleton on 086 8177382, Brian Phelan on 087 6469701 or Foróige Regional Youth Officer Rosie O'Brien on 086 2997677 / rosie.obrien@foroige.ie