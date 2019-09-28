Big day of dancing and sport along the canal in Laois

The SVT Activity and Wellness HUB is delighted to be teaming up with Buggie School of Irish Dancing, Laois Sports Partnership, and Sport Ireland to bring #BeACTIVE Night to Vicarstown on Saturday, September 28 from 4-7 pm as part of the European Week Of Sport.

The event will kick off with Riverdance along the Banks of the canal from 3.45 pm with a celebration of the 25th anniversary of Riverdance, with a line of Irish Dancers stretching along the canal toward Athy.

On April 30 in 2000 Vicarstown received Guinness World Record recognition for the largest simultaneous Riverdance along the banks of a canal. A total of 1,032 people took part that day and had mighty craic in the process.

They hope to beat that record on September 28.

Everyone is welcome. No experience required, as the professionals from Buggie School will be on hand to show you how it’s done.

The fun and games will then continue up to Annanough GAA grounds, with juvenile football blitz, bouncing castles, music and dancing. Plenty of home-baked refreshments and a whole lot more is also promised.

Please come along and support our U9 GAA teams from Stradbally, Annanough, Nurney, Castlemitchell, The Heath and Courtwood.

All details are on the SVT FB page.

This is a free family event. Sport Ireland is funding #BeACTIVE Night.