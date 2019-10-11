How to get tickets for The Late Late Toy Show?

The Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy has opened applications for the hottest tickets in Ireland in the run-up to Christmas - The Late Late Toy Show!

Ryan launched the audience application process for tickets on The Late Late Show tonight, October 11.

Last year there were over 100,000 applications to be in the audience for Ireland’s most popular television event. Host Ryan Tubridy say the show will be the best yet.

"It is that time of year when I find myself being asked more than normal "any chance of a ticket for Toy Show?" The appetite for Toy Show tickets never fails to astonish me and it seems to be growing every year.

"We have something truly special planned for this year's show and the only way to be in with a chance of getting a ticket is to apply now. I wish you good luck with your application and I hope to see you at the most wonderful night of the year!”

This year’s Late Late Toy Show airs on RTÉ One on Friday, November 29, and the theme continues to be a closely guarded secret.

RTÉ say applications for Toy Show tickets are processed separately to applications for tickets to the regular Late Late and each year the application process starts anew.

So even if you have applied for Toy Show tickets before or are already in the running for seats at the main show, to be in with a chance to get tickets to this year’s Toy Show, you must apply separately by going to https://www.rte.ie/latelate.

RTÉ says only applications made through this website will be entered into the draw.

The broadcaster says tickets are issued in a random lottery and those lucky enough to secure a seat will be notified closer to broadcast.

The Late Late Toy Show audition application came to a close two weeks ago. The Late Late Toy Show also hit the road to audition performers in Cork and Dublin as they hope to make the final cut to feature in the cast of this year’s programme.

Over the course of three days, The Late Late Toy Show team saw hundreds of budding hopefuls, meeting the best of Ireland’s young singers, dancers and musicians.