Busy week in Laois as Daniel, Majella and Darina visit

It is set to be a busy week of events in Laois this week with national and local figures featuring on the menu.

The highlight of the week for community groups is sure to be the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards.

Laois Public Participation Network in partnership with Laois County Council and sponsored by People First Credit Union will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the awards at a Gala Event in the Midlands Park Hotel on Friday, October 18. The Leinster Express is happy to support the awards as media partner.

Meanwhile, Daniel and Majella O'Connell will be in the county this week helping out two local causes.

First up Majella will be the guest speaker at the Laois Hospice Foundation annual public meeting on Wednesday, October 16 from 8pm in the Killeshin Hotel.

The following night Majella will join her husband Daniel and chef Edward Hayden when Rathdowney Parish presents “Cooking With The Stars”, a cookery demonstration.

The event takes place at the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel on Thursday, October 17 from 8pm. Tickets are €25 from Rathdowney Parish Office and Rathdowney & Abbeyleix Post Offices.

Finally, Darina Allen from Cullohill is coming home to Laois on Thursday, October 17 when she takes part in a Taste of Laois event in Portlaoise.

She will be joined Andrew Rudd, at the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise at 7.30pm where local producers will also showcase with the Laois Local Enterprise Office.