Walk a mile for Goal this Christmas Day in Laois

On Christmas morning in Laois, work up an appetite for the big dinner with a choice of two Goal Mile walks.

In Portarlington it starts at 11am from the GAA centre on Canal Road, ending at 11.30 with a big group photo.

The second Goal Mile in Laois is in the scenic Oakvale Woods, Stradbally, taking place from 10am to 12 noon.

They are among 100 Goal Miles around Ireland on Christmas Day. No registration, just turn up, walk or run a mile and make your donation to the Irish charity which supports communities in the developing world.

