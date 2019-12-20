Run or walk in Portlaoise for Cuisle Centre this Christmas

Portlaoise Athletic Club will hold their annual family run / walk this St Stephen's Day.

The club will hold the family friendly event at 10.30am.

Donations will be in aid of the Cuisle Centre which provides free cancer support for Laois and beyond at their centre in Portlaoise.

Meet at St Fintan’s carpark on the Dublin road in Portlaoise and run or walk one or two loops of the church block.

Among their members is European Silver medalist Mary Mulhare so keep the eyes peeled.