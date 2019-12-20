St Stephen's Day GAA family 5k fun run in Laois

Work off the Christmas Day excess with a nice fresh run or stroll the next morning in Laois.

Ballyroan Abbey GAA club is holding a 5k family fun run on St Stephen's Day morning in Ballyroan village in Laois.

Register from 10am in Ballyroan Community hall, with the run starting at 11.

There are prizes for both adult and juvenile runners, with refreshments and prize giving in the hall afterwards.

All proceeds to go the GAA field development and the community walkway.