St Stephen's Day is the day during Christmas to get out and about and there's plenty to do in Laois

St Stephen’s Day has a plethora of activities around the county to work off the turkey.

In Clonaslee nearly 1,000 walkers and runners will take to the Slieve Bloom Mountains for the 27th annual Laois Hospice walk.

The 10 mile/16km hike starts at 12 noon, follow the red signposts, with hot soup en route. A three mile walk around scenic Brittas Lake at 1pm is family friendly, follow blue signposts. All advised to start no later than 1pm. Donations welcome, sponsor cards also available from Sheila at 087 6339540. Keep dogs on a lead.

Portlaoise Athletic Club will hold a family fun run at 10.30am. Donations to Cuisle Centre. Meet at St Fintan’s carpark on the Dublin road in Portlaoise and run or walk one or two loops of the church block. European Silver medalist Mary Mulhare will be there.

BallyroanAbbey GAA club will hold a 5k fun run on the same morning. Register from 10am in Ballyroan Community hall, with run starting at 11. All proceeds for the GAA field development and community walkway.

A festive favourite in Abbeyleix on St Stephen’s Day is the Laois Hunt meet which sets off from the Main Street at 12 noon, a spectacle of riders, horses and hounds.

The Christmas Convoy Tom Kinsella Memorial Christmas Road Run in aid of Laois Specialist Palliative Care Team also takes place on December 26. Register be at 11am departing at 12pm sharp from Ballyroan GAA grounds. Tractors, trucks and cars welcome. Raffle tickets from all members of Ballyroan Vintage Club. Hamper for the best Santa driving. Soup and sambos after the run in Whelans. The draw takes place after the run in Whelan's. 1st prize €500, 2nd prize €250. Various spot prizes.

The annual Leafy Loop in Durrow is also fixed for December 26. This walk starts at 11am from the Castle Arms Hotel. Registration there from 10.30am. The 10km walk raises money for Laois Hospice.

Join the Portarlington Trail Walking Group on December 27 for their annual Christmas Walk in scenic Derryounce (left turn off Edenderry Road at rail track) at 11am. Registration at 10.45 at Derryvilla. No charge, refreshments afterwards.

The Slieve Bloom Walking Club will hold a 12 kim walk around Brittas lake and woodlands on December 29 starting at 11am in the Clonaslee Community Centre.