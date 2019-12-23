Get out and active in Laois on New Year's Day

New Year's Day wouldn't be New Year's Day with out the walk, cycle and trator run in Ballacolla.

The organisers of this year's big event invite walkers, cyclists and tractors of all ages both modern and vintage to take part in the annual “off the beaten track” event to ring in the New Year.

The event will get under way at 2pm in Ballacolla Village with registration from 1.15pm.

Walkers will follow the usual route as will vintage participants while Modern Tractors will follow a new route which will incorporate the villages of Cullohill and Durrow.

All will return to Ballacolla through David Lalor's Farm in Ballygague where the usual Christmas cheer will be on offer. Further refreshments and raffle will be held at finish in St. Patrick's Hall. The day's proceeds will aid the local Community. Further information contact 087 2395357.

The 18th annual walk in Timahoe takes place on January 1 launched this year by ace Laois hurler Mark Kavanagh. Proceeds are shared between the Irish Wheelchair Association’s centre in Portlaoise and the local Fatima Invalid fund. Sponsorship cards from Maura O’Brien and Johnny Dalton, or donate on the day.

There are two treks of 10kms and six kms, both starting in the village green at 1pm. The finish line is the Community Centre, where refreshments will await.